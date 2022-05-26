Col. Marc Brock, Space Delta 2 commander, speaks as the presiding official during the 15th Space Surveillance Squadron Activation and Assumption of Command Ceremony at Kihei, Hawaii, May 26, 2022. The squadron is poised to operate as a research and development and an operational site, executing a mix of research, operations, and customer support for the Space Development Agency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 20:50
|Photo ID:
|7263453
|VIRIN:
|220526-F-JA727-0151
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.88 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 15th SPSS Activation Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
