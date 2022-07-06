CFAO ATTT Security Exercise

WHITE BEACH, Japan (June 7, 2022) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Mycah Love, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa security department anti-terrorism training team, evaluates the performance of Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Cody Chronister, assigned to CFAO security department, in a training exercise on CFAO White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan June 7, 2022. Chronister is holding a rubber training pistol on an armed suspect in the drill. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

