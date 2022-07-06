WHITE BEACH, Japan (June 7, 2022) Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Tyler Ferarizimmerman, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa security department, holds a rubber training pistol on an armed suspect in a training exercise on CFAO White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan June 7, 2022. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 20:37
|Photo ID:
|7263449
|VIRIN:
|220607-N-QY759-0056
|Resolution:
|3903x5465
|Size:
|2.98 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAO ATTT Security Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT