Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAO ATTT Security Exercise [Image 1 of 3]

    CFAO ATTT Security Exercise

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    WHITE BEACH, Japan (June 7, 2022) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Cody Chronister, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa security department, holds a rubber training pistol on an armed suspect in a training exercise on CFAO White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan June 7, 2022. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 20:37
    Photo ID: 7263448
    VIRIN: 220607-N-QY759-0045
    Resolution: 6071x4336
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAO ATTT Security Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAO ATTT Security Exercise
    CFAO ATTT Security Exercise
    CFAO ATTT Security Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    security
    exercise
    training
    CFAO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT