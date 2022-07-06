Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deputy Commanding General, I Marine Expeditionary Force Tours Mercy [Image 3 of 3]

    Deputy Commanding General, I Marine Expeditionary Force Tours Mercy

    GUAM

    06.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Drace Wilson 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (June 7, 2022) – Brigadier General Ryan Rideout, deputy commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, right, talks with Captain Timothy Quast, commanding officer of the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19), during a tour in support of Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Drace Wilson)

    Pacific Partnership
    Partnership
    USNS Mercy
    PP22
    Pacific Partnership 2022

