    Deputy Commanding General, I Marine Expeditionary Force Tours Mercy [Image 2 of 3]

    Deputy Commanding General, I Marine Expeditionary Force Tours Mercy

    GUAM

    06.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Drace Wilson 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (June 7, 2022) – Brigadier General Ryan Rideout, deputy commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, gets a tour of the operating room onboard Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) from Lieutenant Commander Eric Banker, from Long Beach, California, and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Melody Houston, from Crestline, California. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Drace Wilson)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 19:11
    This work, Deputy Commanding General, I Marine Expeditionary Force Tours Mercy [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific Partnership
    Partnership
    USNS Mercy
    PP22
    Pacific Partnership 2022

