Deputy Commanding General, I Marine Expeditionary Force Tours Mercy

NAVAL BASE GUAM (June 7, 2022) – Brigadier General Ryan Rideout, deputy commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, gets a tour of the operating room onboard Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) from Lieutenant Commander Eric Banker, from Long Beach, California, and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Melody Houston, from Crestline, California. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Drace Wilson)

