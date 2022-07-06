Deputy Commanding General, I Marine Expeditionary Force Tours Mercy

NAVAL BASE GUAM (June 7, 2022) – Brigadier General Ryan Rideout, deputy commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, observes Lieutenant Commander Eric Banker, from Long Beach, California, give a demonstration of the laparoscopic surgical system onboard Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) during a tour in support of Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Drace Wilson)

