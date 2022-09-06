U.S. service members and Malaysian Armed Forces personnel collectively plan to conduct operations against a fictitious enemy during the eighth annual Bersama Warrior exercise in Kuantan, Malaysia, June 9, 2022. Bersama Warrior is an annual joint and bilateral exercise sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and hosted by the Malaysian Armed Forces. (National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Alyson Teeter)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 17:49
|Photo ID:
|7263255
|VIRIN:
|220609-Z-F3949-0001
|Resolution:
|3643x2745
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|KUANTAN, MY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. and Malaysian service members collectively plan [Image 3 of 3], by Lt. Col. Alyson Teeter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
