U.S. and Malaysian service members collectively plan

U.S. service members and Malaysian Armed Forces personnel collectively plan to conduct operations against a fictitious enemy during the eighth annual Bersama Warrior exercise in Kuantan, Malaysia, June 9, 2022. Bersama Warrior is an annual joint and bilateral exercise sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and hosted by the Malaysian Armed Forces. (National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Alyson Teeter)

