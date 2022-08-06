U.S. and Malaysian service members collectively plan

Brig. Gen. Bryan Grenon, Commander of the Land Component Command for the Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard (right), Mr. Paul Tamaribuchi, Bersama Warrior Exercise Control Group Director and director of the K. Mark Take Pacific Warfighting Center at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (center), and Malaysian Armed Forces Joint Force Headquarters Deputy Assistant Chief of Staff for the J3, First Admiral Baharudin bin Wan Md Nor (left), discuss exercise processes during the eighth annual Bersama Warrior exercise in Kuantan, Malaysia, June 8, 2022. Bersama Warrior is an annual joint and bilateral exercise sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and hosted by the Malaysian Armed Forces. (National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Alyson Teeter)

