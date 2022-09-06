U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Erpenbach, bioenvironmental engineer officer in charge, 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota National Guard, practices using a pulse oximeter during a Medic-X training at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota, June 9, 2022. Subject matter experts with the unit used Medic-X training guides to provide medical training to non-clinical specialties in hopes of increasing the number of Airmen able to provide support in mass casualty and other emergencies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2022 Date Posted: 06.09.2022 15:46 Photo ID: 7263045 VIRIN: 220609-Z-WN050-1001 Resolution: 4738x6131 Size: 2.66 MB Location: SD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 114th Fighter Wing train non-clinical specialties in Medic-X [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.