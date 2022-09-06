The 114th Fighter Wing train non-clinical specialties in Medic-X

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jill Sisson, medical technician, 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota National Guard, demonstrates how to use a pulse oximeter during a Medic-X training at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota, June 9, 2022. The unit used Medic-X training guides to provide medical training to non-clinical specialties in hopes of increasing the number of Airmen able to provide support in mass casualty and other emergencies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

Date Taken: 06.09.2022
Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US