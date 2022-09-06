Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 114th Fighter Wing train non-clinical specialties in Medic-X [Image 1 of 4]

    The 114th Fighter Wing train non-clinical specialties in Medic-X

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jill Sisson, medical technician, 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota National Guard, demonstrates how to use a pulse oximeter during a Medic-X training at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota, June 9, 2022. The unit used Medic-X training guides to provide medical training to non-clinical specialties in hopes of increasing the number of Airmen able to provide support in mass casualty and other emergencies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 15:46
    Photo ID: 7263044
    VIRIN: 220609-Z-WN050-1003
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.15 MB
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 114th Fighter Wing train non-clinical specialties in Medic-X [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The 114th Fighter Wing train non-clinical specialties in Medic-X
    The 114th Fighter Wing train non-clinical specialties in Medic-X
    The 114th Fighter Wing train non-clinical specialties in Medic-X
    The 114th Fighter Wing train non-clinical specialties in Medic-X

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medical services
    South Dakota National Guard
    114th Fighter Wing
    SDANG
    Medic-X
    Multicapable Airman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT