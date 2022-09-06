U.S. Air Force Maj. Brian Gill, optometrist, 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota National Guard, practices using a pulse oximeter during a Medic-X training at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota, June 9, 2022. Subject matter experts with the unit used Medic-X training guides to provide medical training to non-clinical specialties in hopes of increasing the number of Airmen able to provide support in mass casualty and other emergencies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 15:46
|Photo ID:
|7263047
|VIRIN:
|220609-Z-WN050-1000
|Resolution:
|7690x5127
|Size:
|3.08 MB
|Location:
|SD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 114th Fighter Wing train non-clinical specialties in Medic-X [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT