NAMRU San Antonio Commemorates Battle of Midway

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (June 7, 2022) – Executive Officer Capt. Linda Dunn Smith, of Philadelphia, and Senior Enlisted Leader Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman David Snow, of Mountain Top, Pa., assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, cut a cake at the conclusion of a Battle of Midway Commemoration Ceremony held at the Tri-Service Research Laboratory. NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Center in Silver Spring, Md. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs)

