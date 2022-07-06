NAMRU San Antonio Commemorates Battle of Midway

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (June 7, 2022) – Lt. Cmdr. William Arden, of Thornwell, La., head of the Biomaterials Department of Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio’s Craniofacial Health and Restorative Medicine Directorate, speaks to members of the command about the Battle of Midway during a commemoration ceremony held at the Tri-Service Research Laboratory. NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Center in Silver Spring, Md. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs)

