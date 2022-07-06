Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAMRU San Antonio Commemorates Battle of Midway [Image 3 of 4]

    NAMRU San Antonio Commemorates Battle of Midway

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2022

    Photo by Burrell Parmer 

    Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (June 7, 2022) – Retired Chief Petty Officer Henry Buckley, of Memphis, Tenn., head of Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio’s Administrative Department, speaks to members of the command about his experience as an aviation mechanic on several aircraft carriers to include the USS Midway (CV-41) during a Battle of Midway Commemoration Ceremony held at the Tri-Service Research Laboratory. NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Center in Silver Spring, Md. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs)

    This work, NAMRU San Antonio Commemorates Battle of Midway [Image 4 of 4], by Burrell Parmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

