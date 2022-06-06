Bombers Land in Guam

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer attached to the 34th Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, is inspected after a Bomber Task Force mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 6, 2022. Bomber Task Force missions strengthen the collective ability of the U.S. and our allies and partners to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Hibben)

