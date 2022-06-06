Bombers Land in Guam

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, blazes down the runway at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 6, 2022. Bomber Task Force missions strengthen the collective ability of the U.S. and our allies and partners to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Hibben)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 06:53
|Photo ID:
|7261931
|VIRIN:
|220606-F-PS957-603
|Resolution:
|5568x3132
|Size:
|7.76 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
