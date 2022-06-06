Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bombers Land in Guam [Image 8 of 10]

    Bombers Land in Guam

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.06.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Hibben 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer attached to the 34th Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, takes off at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 6, 2022, for a Bomber Task Force mission. Bomber Task Force missions strengthen the collective ability of the U.S. and our allies and partners to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Hibben)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bombers Land in Guam [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Chris Hibben, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

