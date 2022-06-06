A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer attached to the 34th Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, takes off at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 6, 2022, for a Bomber Task Force mission. Bomber Task Force missions strengthen the collective ability of the U.S. and our allies and partners to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Hibben)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2022 Date Posted: 06.09.2022 06:53 Photo ID: 7261930 VIRIN: 220606-F-PS957-488 Resolution: 2475x3712 Size: 3.24 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bombers Land in Guam [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Chris Hibben, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.