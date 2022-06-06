A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer attached to the 34th Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, takes off at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 6, 2022, for a Bomber Task Force mission. Bomber Task Force missions strengthen the collective ability of the U.S. and our allies and partners to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Hibben)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 06:53
|Photo ID:
|7261930
|VIRIN:
|220606-F-PS957-488
|Resolution:
|2475x3712
|Size:
|3.24 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bombers Land in Guam [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Chris Hibben, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT