220603-N-UZ091-0266

EL AOUINA, Tunisia (June 03, 2022) Left to right: Libyan Rear Admiral Abdelhafid Alareibi; Capt. Eilis Cancel, director, exercise Phoenix Express 2022; and Libyan Commodore Adel Hermish pose for a photo after the exercise closing ceremony in Tunis, Tunisia, June 3, 2022. Phoenix Express 22, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is a maritime exercise designed to improve cooperation among participating nations in order to increase maritime safety and security in the Mediterranean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Haggerty/Released)

