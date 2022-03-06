220603-N-UZ091-0242

EL AOUINA, Tunisia (June 3, 2022) Military members from the twelve nations that participated in exercise Phoenix Express 2022 pose for a group photo after the closing ceremony to mark the successful completion of the multinational maritime exercise in Tunis, Tunisia, June 3 2022. Phoenix Express 22, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is a maritime exercise designed to improve cooperation among participating nations in order to increase maritime safety and security in the Mediterranean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Haggerty/Released)

