    220603-N-UZ091-0242

    TUNIS, TUNISIA

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Haggerty 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Reserve)

    EL AOUINA, Tunisia (June 3, 2022) Military members from the twelve nations that participated in exercise Phoenix Express 2022 pose for a group photo after the closing ceremony to mark the successful completion of the multinational maritime exercise in Tunis, Tunisia, June 3 2022. Phoenix Express 22, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is a maritime exercise designed to improve cooperation among participating nations in order to increase maritime safety and security in the Mediterranean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Haggerty/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 05:41
    Photo ID: 7261889
    VIRIN: 220603-N-UZ091-0242
    Resolution: 5977x3985
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: TUNIS, TN 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220603-N-UZ091-0242 [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Timothy Haggerty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NRNPASE-E
    Phoenix Express 2022

