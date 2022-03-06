Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    220603-N-UZ091-0061 [Image 1 of 9]

    220603-N-UZ091-0061

    TUNIS, TUNISIA

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Haggerty 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Reserve)

    Covers lay on table at the closing ceremony for Phoenix Express 2022 in Tunis, Tunisia, June 03, 2022. Phoenix Express 22, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is a maritime exercise designed to improve cooperation among participating nations in order to increase maritime safety and security in the Mediterranean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Haggerty/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 05:41
    Photo ID: 7261881
    VIRIN: 220603-N-UZ091-0061
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: TUNIS, TN 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220603-N-UZ091-0061 [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Timothy Haggerty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    220603-N-UZ091-0061
    220603-N-UZ091-0073
    220603-N-UZ091-0131
    220603-N-UZ091-0149
    220603-N-UZ091-0155
    220603-N-UZ091-0208
    220603-N-UZ091-0224
    220603-N-UZ091-0242
    220603-N-UZ091-0266

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NRNPASE-E
    Phoenix Express 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT