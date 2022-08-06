U.S. and Partner aircrews conduct Presence Patrol

A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing, conducts a presence patrol mission with coalition and regional partners across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility June 8, 2022. Presence patrol missions demonstrate the U.S.-led coalition’s commitment to promoting regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew)

