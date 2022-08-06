U.S. and Partner aircrews conduct Presence Patrol

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kaleb Brewer, KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refueling specialist assigned to the 350th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron conducts refueling operations with a U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing during a presence patrol mission with coalition and regional partners across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility June 8, 2022. Presence patrol missions demonstrate the U.S.-led coalition’s commitment to promoting regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew)
|06.08.2022
|06.09.2022 04:52
|7261835
|220608-F-QP712-0345
|4087x2719
|4.28 MB
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|1
|1
