    U.S. and Partner aircrews conduct Presence Patrol [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. and Partner aircrews conduct Presence Patrol

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    06.08.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew  

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing, conducts aerial refueling with a KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned the 350th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, during a presence patrol mission with coalition and regional partners across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility June 8, 2022. Presence patrol missions demonstrate the U.S.-led coalition’s commitment to promoting regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 04:52
    Photo ID: 7261836
    VIRIN: 220608-F-QP712-0261
    Resolution: 4842x3221
    Size: 8.95 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Partner aircrews conduct Presence Patrol [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Matthew Plew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCENTCOM
    "1CTCS
    AFCENT
    OIR"

