U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing is refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 350th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility June 8, 2022. The B-52 conducted a presence patrol mission to demonstrate the U.S.-led coalition commitment to promoting reginal stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2022 Date Posted: 06.09.2022 04:49 Photo ID: 7261831 VIRIN: 220608-F-HX271-0179 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 9.51 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Presence Patrol [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Ashley Sokolov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.