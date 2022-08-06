U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Trissa Bennett, 350th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refueling specialist, refuels a B-52 Stratofortress, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 8, 2022. The B-52 conducted a presence patrol mission to demonstrate the U.S.-led coalition commitment to promoting reginal stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov)

