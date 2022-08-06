Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Presence Patrol [Image 5 of 5]

    Presence Patrol

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    06.08.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Trissa Bennett, 350th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refueling specialist, refuels a B-52 Stratofortress, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 8, 2022. The B-52 conducted a presence patrol mission to demonstrate the U.S.-led coalition commitment to promoting reginal stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 04:50
    Photo ID: 7261833
    VIRIN: 220608-F-HX271-0197
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.74 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Presence Patrol [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Ashley Sokolov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    B52
    Presence Patrol
    KC135
    1CTCS

