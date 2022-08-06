U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing conducts a presence patrol mission with coalition and regional partners across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility June 8, 2022. Presence patrol missions demonstrate the U.S.-led coalition’s commitment to promoting reginal stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 04:49
|Photo ID:
|7261830
|VIRIN:
|220608-F-HX271-0223
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
