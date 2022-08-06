Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Presence Patrol [Image 2 of 5]

    Presence Patrol

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    06.08.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing conducts a presence patrol mission with coalition and regional partners across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility June 8, 2022. Presence patrol missions demonstrate the U.S.-led coalition’s commitment to promoting reginal stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 04:49
    Photo ID: 7261830
    VIRIN: 220608-F-HX271-0223
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Presence Patrol [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Ashley Sokolov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Presence Patrol
    Presence Patrol
    Presence Patrol
    Presence Patrol
    Presence Patrol

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    B52
    Presence Patrol
    KC135
    1CTCS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT