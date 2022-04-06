Saluting our heroes

U.S. Army Europe and Africa general commander Gen. Chris Cavoli salutes the flag during a ceremony commemorating the Eisenhower Stele where U.S. General Dwight D. Eisenhower established the Supreme Headquarters Allied Expeditionary Force headquarters on June 4, 2022. The ceremony was part of a week of events remembering the DDay landings of WWII. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Fry)

