U.S. Army Europe and Africa general commander Gen. Chris Cavoli addresses the audience during a ceremony commemorating the Eisenhower Stele where U.S. General Dwight D. Eisenhower established the Supreme Headquarters Allied Expeditionary Force headquarters on June 4, 2022. The ceremony was part of a week of events remembering the DDay landings of WWII. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Fry)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 03:55
|Photo ID:
|7261750
|VIRIN:
|220604-A-ZE118-080
|Resolution:
|7269x4846
|Size:
|3.25 MB
|Location:
|FR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Addressing the audience at the Eisenhower Memorial [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT