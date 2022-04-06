Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Addressing the audience at the Eisenhower Memorial [Image 2 of 6]

    Addressing the audience at the Eisenhower Memorial

    FRANCE

    06.04.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa general commander Gen. Chris Cavoli addresses the audience during a ceremony commemorating the Eisenhower Stele where U.S. General Dwight D. Eisenhower established the Supreme Headquarters Allied Expeditionary Force headquarters on June 4, 2022. The ceremony was part of a week of events remembering the DDay landings of WWII. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Fry)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 03:55
    Photo ID: 7261750
    VIRIN: 220604-A-ZE118-080
    Resolution: 7269x4846
    Size: 3.25 MB
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Addressing the audience at the Eisenhower Memorial [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    DDay
    StrongerTogether

