A U.S. Army Soldier plays taps during a ceremony commemorating the Eisenhower Stele where U.S. General Dwight D. Eisenhower established the Supreme Headquarters Allied Expeditionary Force headquarters on June 4, 2022. The ceremony was part of a week of events remembering the DDay landings of WWII. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Fry)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 03:55
|Photo ID:
|7261755
|VIRIN:
|220604-A-ZE118-215
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|3.9 MB
|Location:
|FR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Eisenhower Memorial Ceremony, DDay 78 [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
