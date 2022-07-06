3rd Medical Battalion conducts field training exercise

U.S. Navy Corpsmen with 3rd Medical Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, discuss patient treatment during a mass casualty exercise at Combat Town, Central Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, June 9, 2022. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force's comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hunter Barber)

