U.S. Navy Seaman Makayla Miles, a corpsman with 3rd Medical Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, relays information gathered from her patient during a mass casualty exercise at Combat Town, Central Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, June 9, 2022. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force's comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hunter Barber)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 02:32
|Photo ID:
|7261682
|VIRIN:
|220607-M-LF817-1005
|Resolution:
|4885x3257
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|COMBAT TOWN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Medical Battalion conducts field training exercise [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Hunter Barber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
