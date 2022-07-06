Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Medical Battalion conducts field training exercise [Image 2 of 8]

    3rd Medical Battalion conducts field training exercise

    COMBAT TOWN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.07.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Hunter Barber 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy Seaman Makayla Miles, a corpsman, and U.S. Navy Lt. Alexander Iteen, a physician with 3rd Medical Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, review the patient's treatments during a mass casualty exercise at Combat Town, Central Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, May 27, 2022. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force's comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hunter Barber)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 02:32
    Photo ID: 7261683
    VIRIN: 220607-M-LF817-1039
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 2.53 MB
    Location: COMBAT TOWN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Medical Battalion conducts field training exercise [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Hunter Barber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd Medical Battalion conducts field training exercise
    3rd Medical Battalion conducts field training exercise
    3rd Medical Battalion conducts field training exercise
    3rd Medical Battalion conducts field training exercise
    3rd Medical Battalion conducts field training exercise
    3rd Medical Battalion conducts field training exercise
    3rd Medical Battalion conducts field training exercise
    3rd Medical Battalion conducts field training exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Medical Battalion
    Sakura Blitz

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT