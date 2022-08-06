CGC Buckthorn completes Operation Spring Restore

U.S. Coast Guard Seaman Gabe Feller, CGC Buckthorn, uses the boat hook to set the saddle underneath the buoy while underway on the St. Marys River, June 8, 2022. Saddles are used to ensure the buoy does not rock on the deck while transiting. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell)
