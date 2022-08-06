Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CGC Buckthorn completes Operation Spring Restore [Image 1 of 5]

    CGC Buckthorn completes Operation Spring Restore

    MI, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    U.S. Coast Guard Fireman Thomas Elsworth transits the buoy deck with the big-hook tensor in hand while moored to De Tour, Michigan, June 8, 2022. CGC Buckthorn and its crew moored in De Tour while underway in support of Operation Spring Restore. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 00:27
    Photo ID: 7261627
    VIRIN: 220608-G-BQ174-1082
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: MI, US
    This work, CGC Buckthorn completes Operation Spring Restore [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Gregory Schell, identified by DVIDS

