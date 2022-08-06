U.S. Coast Guard Fireman Thomas Elsworth transits the buoy deck with the big-hook tensor in hand while moored to De Tour, Michigan, June 8, 2022. CGC Buckthorn and its crew moored in De Tour while underway in support of Operation Spring Restore. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 00:27
|Photo ID:
|7261627
|VIRIN:
|220608-G-BQ174-1082
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|MI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CGC Buckthorn completes Operation Spring Restore [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Gregory Schell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
