Crew members aboard CGC Buckthorn (WLI 642) man the tending line during a buoy evolution while moored to De Tour, Michigan, June 8, 2022. Today marks the completion of the crew’s area of responsibility for Operation Spring Restore. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 00:27
|Photo ID:
|7261628
|VIRIN:
|220608-G-BQ174-1285
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|MI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CGC Buckthorn completes Operation Spring Restore [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Gregory Schell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
