Crew members aboard CGC Buckthorn (WLI 642) man the tending line during a buoy evolution while moored to De Tour, Michigan, June 8, 2022. Today marks the completion of the crew’s area of responsibility for Operation Spring Restore. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2022 Date Posted: 06.09.2022 00:27 Photo ID: 7261628 VIRIN: 220608-G-BQ174-1285 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 1.34 MB Location: MI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CGC Buckthorn completes Operation Spring Restore [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Gregory Schell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.