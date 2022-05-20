Col. Damon Wells, commander of the 4th Infantry Division Artillery passes the unit colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Donald Durgin, incoming command Sgt. Maj. of DIVARTY, May 20, 2022, during an Assumption of Command Ceremony, at Fort Carson, Colorado. With the passing of unit colors, the unit's legacy is passed as a building block for the future to the incoming leader. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Scyrrus Corregidor)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2022 19:48
|Photo ID:
|7261360
|VIRIN:
|220520-A-MQ729-013
|Resolution:
|2160x2160
|Size:
|4 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Assumption of Command DIVARTY [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
