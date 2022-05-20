An Ivy Soldier assigned to 4th Infantry Division hands a bouquet of flowers to Command Sgt. Maj. Donald Durgin’s wife, incoming command Sgt. Maj. of 4th Inf. Div. Artillery, May 20, 2022, during an Assumption of Command Ceremony, at Fort Carson, Colorado. The presentation of yellow roses is a symbol of her continued love and support. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Scyrrus Corregidor)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2022 19:49
|Photo ID:
|7261331
|VIRIN:
|220520-A-MQ729-007
|Resolution:
|2160x2160
|Size:
|4.15 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Assumption of Command DIVARTY [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT