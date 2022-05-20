Assumption of Command DIVARTY

An Ivy Soldier assigned to 4th Infantry Division hands a bouquet of flowers to Command Sgt. Maj. Donald Durgin’s wife, incoming command Sgt. Maj. of 4th Inf. Div. Artillery, May 20, 2022, during an Assumption of Command Ceremony, at Fort Carson, Colorado. The presentation of yellow roses is a symbol of her continued love and support. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Scyrrus Corregidor)

