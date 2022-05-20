Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Assumption of Command DIVARTY [Image 2 of 4]

    Assumption of Command DIVARTY

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Photo by Spc. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. Maj. Brandon Morey, interim 4th Infantry Division Artillery command Sgt. Maj passes unit colors to Col. Damon Wells, commander of the 4th Inf. Div. Artillery, May 20, 2022, during an Assumption of Command Ceremony, at Fort Carson, Colorado. The act of passing of unit colors from an outgoing leader to an incoming leader ensures that the unit and its Soldiers are never without official leadership, represents a continuation of trust, and signifies an allegiance of Soldiers to their unit's commander. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 19:49
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    This work, Assumption of Command DIVARTY [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    4th Infantry Division
    Fort Carson
    Assumption of Command
    Colorado
    DIVATRY

