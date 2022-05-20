Sgt. Maj. Brandon Morey, interim 4th Infantry Division Artillery command Sgt. Maj passes unit colors to Col. Damon Wells, commander of the 4th Inf. Div. Artillery, May 20, 2022, during an Assumption of Command Ceremony, at Fort Carson, Colorado. The act of passing of unit colors from an outgoing leader to an incoming leader ensures that the unit and its Soldiers are never without official leadership, represents a continuation of trust, and signifies an allegiance of Soldiers to their unit's commander. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Scyrrus Corregidor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2022 Date Posted: 06.08.2022 19:49 Photo ID: 7261359 VIRIN: 220520-A-MQ729-012 Resolution: 2160x1728 Size: 3.57 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Assumption of Command DIVARTY [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.