    4th Infantry Division conducts CPX0 [Image 3 of 3]

    4th Infantry Division conducts CPX0

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Photo by Pvt. Traquez Coe 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Maj. Gen. David Hodne, commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, receives a brief during a Command Post Exercise Zero (CPX0), June 8, 2022, at Fort Carson, Colorado. CPX0 allows the 4th Infantry Division to display how they can be “READY” to deploy, fight, and win the nation’s wars. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Traquez Coe)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 19:44
    Photo ID: 7261352
    VIRIN: 220606-A-XA304-184
    Resolution: 2901x1837
    Size: 761.97 KB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Infantry Division conducts CPX0 [Image 3 of 3], by PV2 Traquez Coe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    4th Infantry Division conducts CPX0

    #MountainPostREADY #LivingTrainingREADY #DeployFightWin #SteadfastandLoyal

