4th Infantry Division conducts CPX0

Maj. Gen. David Hodne, commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, receives a brief during a Command Post Exercise Zero (CPX0), June 8, 2022, at Fort Carson, Colorado. CPX0 allows the 4th Infantry Division to display how they can be “READY” to deploy, fight, and win the nation’s wars. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Traquez Coe)

