Ivy Mass 2022

An AH-64D Apache identifies targets from the air and engages them with rockets and guns during Ivy Mass, June 8, 2022, at Fort Carson, Colorado. The Ivy Division was the first to conduct multi-domain convergence from ground to space. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Traquez Coe)

