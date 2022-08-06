Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ivy Mass 2022 [Image 2 of 3]

    Ivy Mass 2022

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2022

    Photo by Pvt. Traquez Coe 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    An AH-64D Apache identifies targets from the air and engages them with rockets and guns during Ivy Mass, June 8, 2022, at Fort Carson, Colorado. The Ivy Division was the first to conduct multi-domain convergence from ground to space. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Traquez Coe)

    This work, Ivy Mass 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by PV2 Traquez Coe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #MountainPostREADY #LivingTrainingREADY #DeployFightWin #SteadfastandLoyal

