4th Infantry Division conducts CPX0

4th Infantry Division Soldiers watch as a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter flies past during the Command Post Exercise Zero (CPX0). CPX0 is a validation exercise designed to test interoperability of various staff functions across the 4th Inf. Div. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Traquez Coe)

Date Taken: 06.06.2022 Date Posted: 06.08.2022 Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US