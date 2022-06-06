Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Infantry Division Conducts CPX0 [Image 1 of 3]

    4th Infantry Division Conducts CPX0

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Photo by Pvt. Traquez Coe 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    4th Infantry Division Soldiers watch as a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter flies past during the Command Post Exercise Zero (CPX0). CPX0 is a validation exercise designed to test interoperability of various staff functions across the 4th Inf. Div. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Traquez Coe)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 19:47
    Photo ID: 7261322
    VIRIN: 220606-A-XA304-942
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 906.92 KB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Infantry Division Conducts CPX0 [Image 3 of 3], by PV2 Traquez Coe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #MountainPostREADY#CPX0 #LivingTrainingREADY #DeployFightWin #SteadfastandLoyal

