Graphic created to celebrate Memorial Day at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 30, 2022. Memorial Day is celebrated in honor of fallen service members. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2022 15:53
|Photo ID:
|7260824
|VIRIN:
|220530-F-TX306-1001
|Resolution:
|940x788
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Memorial Day 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
