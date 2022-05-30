Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Memorial Day 2022 [Image 3 of 3]

    Memorial Day 2022

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Graphic created to celebrate Memorial Day at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 30, 2022. Memorial Day is celebrated in honor of fallen service members. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 15:53
    Photo ID: 7260824
    VIRIN: 220530-F-TX306-1001
    Resolution: 940x788
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Memorial Day

