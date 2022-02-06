D-Day 2022

Graphic created to celebrate D-Day at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, June 2, 2022. This year is the 78th anniversary of the invasion at Normandy Beach, France. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis)

