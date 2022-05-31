Graphic created to advertise an event held at the Child Development Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 31, 2022. The event was held in support of families on Keesler. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2022 15:53
|Photo ID:
|7260820
|VIRIN:
|220531-F-TX306-1001
|Resolution:
|4959x7015
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CDC & Youth Center Memory Box Event [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT