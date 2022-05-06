11th Airborne Division Reactivation Patching Ceremony | 2022

U.S. Army Soldiers with the recently reactivated 11th Airborne Division attend a patching ceremony at Fort Knox, Ky., June 6, 2022. These Soldiers are currently supporting Cadet Summer Training as the opposing forces (OPFOR), and will train Army ROTC Cadets through battle drills during field training exercises (FTX). | Photo by Kyle Crawford, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs
