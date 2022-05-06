Maj. Gen. Johnny K. Davis, the Commanding General of U.S. Army Cadet Command and Fort Knox, meets with Company Commanders Capt. James Reed and Capt. Samuel Morell, 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, during the 11th Airborne Division patching ceremony at Fort Knox, Ky., June 6, 2022. The 11th Airborne Division has a legacy dating back to World War II and was reactivated May 2022. | Photo by Kyle Crawford, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2022 Date Posted: 06.08.2022 15:50 Photo ID: 7260817 VIRIN: 220606-O-YR592-570 Resolution: 5464x3643 Size: 0 B Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th Airborne Division Reactivation Patching Ceremony | 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by Kyle Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.