Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    11th Airborne Division Reactivation Patching Ceremony | 2022 [Image 1 of 3]

    11th Airborne Division Reactivation Patching Ceremony | 2022

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2022

    Photo by Kyle Crawford 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Maj. Gen. Johnny K. Davis, the Commanding General of U.S. Army Cadet Command and Fort Knox, meets with Company Commanders Capt. James Reed and Capt. Samuel Morell, 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, during the 11th Airborne Division patching ceremony at Fort Knox, Ky., June 6, 2022. The 11th Airborne Division has a legacy dating back to World War II and was reactivated May 2022. | Photo by Kyle Crawford, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 15:50
    Photo ID: 7260817
    VIRIN: 220606-O-YR592-570
    Resolution: 5464x3643
    Size: 0 B
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th Airborne Division Reactivation Patching Ceremony | 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by Kyle Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    11th Airborne Division Reactivation Patching Ceremony | 2022
    11th Airborne Division Reactivation Patching Ceremony | 2022
    11th Airborne Division Reactivation Patching Ceremony | 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    11th Airborne Division
    US Army Alaska
    U.S. Army Cadet Command
    Fort Knox
    patching ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT