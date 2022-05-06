Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th Airborne Division Reactivation Patching Ceremony | 2022 [Image 2 of 3]

    11th Airborne Division Reactivation Patching Ceremony | 2022

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2022

    Photo by Kyle Crawford 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Capt. Samuel Morell, 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, Bravo Company commander with the recently reactivated 11th Airborne Division attends a patching ceremony at Fort Knox, Ky., June 6, 2022. These Soldiers are currently supporting Cadet Summer Training as the opposing forces (OPFOR), and will train Army ROTC Cadets through battle drills during field training exercises (FTX). | Photo by Kyle Crawford, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 15:50
    Photo ID: 7260818
    VIRIN: 220606-O-YR592-687
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 0 B
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th Airborne Division Reactivation Patching Ceremony | 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by Kyle Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

