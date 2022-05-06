Capt. Samuel Morell, 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, Bravo Company commander with the recently reactivated 11th Airborne Division attends a patching ceremony at Fort Knox, Ky., June 6, 2022. These Soldiers are currently supporting Cadet Summer Training as the opposing forces (OPFOR), and will train Army ROTC Cadets through battle drills during field training exercises (FTX). | Photo by Kyle Crawford, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2022 Date Posted: 06.08.2022 15:50 Photo ID: 7260818 VIRIN: 220606-O-YR592-687 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 0 B Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th Airborne Division Reactivation Patching Ceremony | 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by Kyle Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.