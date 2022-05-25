Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan Senior Leaders visit Soldiers during Summer Shield 2022 in Latvia [Image 18 of 18]

    Michigan Senior Leaders visit Soldiers during Summer Shield 2022 in Latvia

    RIX, LATVIA

    05.25.2022

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. William Russell III, senior enlisted advisor to the adjutant general, Michigan National Guard, visits the troops assigned to 119th Field Artillery Regiment of the Michigan Army National Guard participating in exercise Summer Shield at Forward Operating Site Adazi, Latvia, May 25, 2022. Summer Shield, led by Latvian Mechanized Infantry Brigade is one of multinational training exercises in Eastern Europe that make up Defender Europe 22 exercise, led by U.S Army Europe and Africa. Defender demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s ability to conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters supporting NATO. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 12:59
    Photo ID: 7260561
    VIRIN: 220525-Z-ME297-1082
    Resolution: 5314x3543
    Size: 5.46 MB
    Location: RIX, LV
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan Senior Leaders visit Soldiers during Summer Shield 2022 in Latvia [Image 18 of 18], by 2LT Ashley Goodwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Michigan
    Latvia
    Michigan National Guard
    Latvian National Armed Forces
    Summer Shield
    Defender Europe 2022

